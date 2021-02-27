Menu
Jovita Anderson
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Jovita Anderson

Jovita Marie (Wald) Anderson, 74, Bismarck, passed Feb. 24, 2021 at Sanford Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Home. Funeral will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3 at St. Mary's Church. A luncheon will be served after services at Bismarck Eagles Club.

Jovita was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Emmons County to James and Barbara Wald. She attended country school and Catholic boarding school in Hankinson graduating from Annunciation Priory in Bismarck. Jovita married Clemens Rohrich on June 12, 1965 and six children were born during that union. She married Rodney Anderson on April 18, 2018.

Jovita held a variety of job positions before working for University of Mary as information desk and switchboard operator, which made her the "voice of University of Mary." Her love for life was contagious. Jovita loved to cook and bake for family and friends and celebrate birthday and holidays. She loved to dress up for holidays, especially Halloween. Retirement provided more time for grandchildren, which she adored and cherished. Jovita loved to travel, cruise garage sales with Rita, do an occasional casino run and attend birthday club gatherings.

Jovita is survived by her husband Rodney; daughters, Charlene (Rick) Rohrich-Reiswig and Pam (Vern) Kuntz; sons, Kevin Rohrich, Calvin Rohrich, Darin (Tara) Rohrich, and Steve Rohrich; brother, Francis (Charlene) Wald; sisters, Diane (Mike) MuJadin and Charmaine (Rich) Skjonsby; grandchildren, Jordan (Michelle) Rohrich, Kathryn (Alex Spilman) Reiswig, Carson, Gabrielle, Grace, Mary, Julianna, and Caroline Rohrich; Aunt, Jolanta (Albert) Horner, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; stepchildren, Pat (Vicki) Selzer, Kari (Ron) Simek, Julie (Dan) Pfliiger, Gerry (Karen) Butler, Joni Bennett, and Mark Anderson; step grandchildren, Jen (Ben) Schiermeister, Dustin Selzler, Ashley Selzler, Eric Kuntz, Levi Kuntz, Tanya Kuntz, Christina (Ross) Jensen, Lane and Lauren Wilkens and Deklan Pfliiger.

Jovita is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Johanna Wald; infant brother, Calvin Wald and late husband Jake Selzer.

Jovita's family would like to thank the staff of Sanford Hospital, St Gabriel's Rehab, Missouri Slope Care Center, St Mary's Church and Eastgate Funeral Home.

To share memories of Jovita, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
2
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
3
Funeral
11:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My condolences to the family. Jovita was a very, very nice person. I enjoyed my eight years with her as a classmate in our country school.
Leo Gross
March 3, 2021
So sorry for your loss. Rip cousin.
Tony Wangler
March 2, 2021
Leslie, Jay & Ryne Kisch
February 28, 2021
Sending out condolences to your family, Charlene. Your mother was beautiful and loved life and her legacy lives on through all of you.
Trella & Jeff Nygaard
February 28, 2021
