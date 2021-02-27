Jovita Anderson

Jovita Marie (Wald) Anderson, 74, Bismarck, passed Feb. 24, 2021 at Sanford Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. with rosary at 7 p.m., Tuesday at Parkway Funeral Home. Funeral will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 3 at St. Mary's Church. A luncheon will be served after services at Bismarck Eagles Club.

Jovita was born Nov. 6, 1946 in Emmons County to James and Barbara Wald. She attended country school and Catholic boarding school in Hankinson graduating from Annunciation Priory in Bismarck. Jovita married Clemens Rohrich on June 12, 1965 and six children were born during that union. She married Rodney Anderson on April 18, 2018.

Jovita held a variety of job positions before working for University of Mary as information desk and switchboard operator, which made her the "voice of University of Mary." Her love for life was contagious. Jovita loved to cook and bake for family and friends and celebrate birthday and holidays. She loved to dress up for holidays, especially Halloween. Retirement provided more time for grandchildren, which she adored and cherished. Jovita loved to travel, cruise garage sales with Rita, do an occasional casino run and attend birthday club gatherings.

Jovita is survived by her husband Rodney; daughters, Charlene (Rick) Rohrich-Reiswig and Pam (Vern) Kuntz; sons, Kevin Rohrich, Calvin Rohrich, Darin (Tara) Rohrich, and Steve Rohrich; brother, Francis (Charlene) Wald; sisters, Diane (Mike) MuJadin and Charmaine (Rich) Skjonsby; grandchildren, Jordan (Michelle) Rohrich, Kathryn (Alex Spilman) Reiswig, Carson, Gabrielle, Grace, Mary, Julianna, and Caroline Rohrich; Aunt, Jolanta (Albert) Horner, 22 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends; stepchildren, Pat (Vicki) Selzer, Kari (Ron) Simek, Julie (Dan) Pfliiger, Gerry (Karen) Butler, Joni Bennett, and Mark Anderson; step grandchildren, Jen (Ben) Schiermeister, Dustin Selzler, Ashley Selzler, Eric Kuntz, Levi Kuntz, Tanya Kuntz, Christina (Ross) Jensen, Lane and Lauren Wilkens and Deklan Pfliiger.

Jovita is preceded in death by her parents; infant sister, Johanna Wald; infant brother, Calvin Wald and late husband Jake Selzer.

Jovita's family would like to thank the staff of Sanford Hospital, St Gabriel's Rehab, Missouri Slope Care Center, St Mary's Church and Eastgate Funeral Home.

To share memories of Jovita, view the service livestream and sign the online guestbook visit www.parkwayfuneral.com.