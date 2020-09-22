Joyce Gibson

Joyce Marilyn Gibson, 86, passed away Sept. 15, 2020 in Venice, Florida at The Village on the Isle Luke Haven nursing home. Cremation service has been accorded and a private burial service will be held 9:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Sarasota National Cemetery in Venice, Florida with arrangements handled by Farley Funeral Homes of Venice, Florida.

Joyce was born on March 11, 1934 in Kewanee, Illinois to Joseph and Hazel Maring. Reared in Kewanee, Joyce was a Wethersfield High School and Western Illinois University graduate. She married Harold Palmquist of Kewanee who preceeded her in death in 1973. She later married Raymond Gibson in 1977. He preceeded her in death in 2011.

She is survived by a brother-in-law Garland Reedy of Venice, Florida. Children; Marty (Kary Chayer) Gibson, Matt (Lori) Gibson, Mary Jo Gibson all of Kewanee and Mark Gibson of Bismarck. 10 grandchildren; Kaylee and Riley Gibson, Michael (Kristen) Gibson, Eric (Janelle) Gibson, Emily (Carsten) Hamilton, Brian Slutts, Alexis, Tyson, Hayden and Trenton Gibson, and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters Beverly Reedy, Doris (Freeman) Hunter and a son Michael Raymond Gibson.

Joyce was a kindergarten teacher for many years in Kewanee and then continued to teach at the Kewanee Day care Center. They later moved to Bismarck where she was a homemaker. After retiring to Venice, Florida in 1991 Joyce and Raymond together volunteered over 20,000 hours at the Venice Hospital. She was a former member of the First United Methodist Church of Kewanee, and later the Grace United Methodist Church of Venice, Florida. She loved sewing and crafts, volunteering and her family.

