Joyce Hone

Joyce Hone, 69, of Bismarck earned her wings as the true angel she was on March 10, 2021, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Church of Ascension, Bismarck, ND with Msgr. Jim Braaten as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

