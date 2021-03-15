Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Joyce Hone
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Joyce Hone

Joyce Hone, 69, of Bismarck earned her wings as the true angel she was on March 10, 2021, after a long, hard fought battle with cancer.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 AM on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at the Church of Ascension, Bismarck, ND with Msgr. Jim Braaten as celebrant. Burial will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Visitation will be held Tuesday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with her family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
16
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Mar
17
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Church of Ascension
Bismarck, ND
Mar
17
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30a.m.
Church of Ascension
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.