Joyce E. Korwin
1935 - 2022
BORN
1935
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Joyce E. (Heller) Korwin

BISMARCK - Joyce E. (Heller) Korwin, 86, passed away March 27, 2022. She was born May 31, 1935, in Williston to John P. and Mary Heller.

She married Peter L. Korwin June 11, 1953. They had seven children: Justin Mark, Kurt L., Tamara, Terrilynn, Kimberly, Helen and Kelly John. Joyce was blessed with many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She touched many lives and was especially proud of her work as a foster parent, daycare provider and house manager with Charles Hall Youth Services.

Joyce had a special gift for making life-long friends.

She will be dearly missed by her family, including many nieces, nephews, cousins and a small army of friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by Peter, her husband of 67 years; her parents; and eight siblings.

In keeping with Mom's loving and generous spirit, she donated her body to the University of North Dakota School of Medicine.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.

Our family requests that any memorials be directed to your local Hospice Service.

To share memories of Joyce and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 29, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
