Juanita "Tootie" Koppinger, 61, Dickinson, died Friday, Dec. 24 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Tootie's Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 31 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Dickinson with Fr. Christian Smith as celebrant. Interment will take place at St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Lefor.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Ladbury Funeral Service, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil at 6 p.m. with Deacon Ron Keller presiding.