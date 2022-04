Judd Myers, 84, formerly of Washburn, died March 6, 2021 in a Bismarck care center. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, March 11, at the Underwood Cemetery, Underwood.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view the complete obituary and share memories of Judd with his family. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)