On Monday, December 12, 2020, Judy Monzelowsky, loving daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully at the age of 67.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND, Deacon Doyle Schulz as presider. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery. The Mass will be live streamed on the Weigel Funeral Home website on Judy's obituary page.
Visitation will be held Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 9:30 AM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan.
Judy was born on April 4, 1953, in Mandan, ND, to Paul and Madeline Monzelowsky. She grew up on the farm as the fourth child of seven. Judy attended school at Solen and School of Hope in Bismarck. While attending School of Hope she lived with a wonderful foster family, the Wesbrooks. During that time, she had the opportunity to compete in Special Olympic games. In the long jump sport Judy earned a spot to compete in the National Special Olympics in CA, where she took 2nd place. During that trip she met Eunice Kennedy Shriver.
Judy lived in Bismarck throughout her adult life. She worked part-time at the State Capitol, at the ND State Lab and most recently at H.I.T. cutting vegetables for the trays they prepared there. Attending church at Church of Ascension was very important to her. Judy thought highly of the Enable staff who worked with her and considered them her extended family.
Most important to Judy was her family. She was always happy to be with her family at a gathering. She could remember past events better than most. Judy loved making and canning Borsht Soup with her mother. She was also content at her own apartment. She enjoyed watching TV, especially western movies. She liked walking to a store to get her favorite drink, iced tea. Judy was loving, kind, considerate, and unassuming. She loved to talk and visit with those she knew well.
Judy will be deeply missed by those surviving: her mother, Madeline; her sisters, Gloria (Jerry) Roberts Cathlamet, WA, Jan (Jim) Tenneson, Binford, ND, Joyce (Darrell) Bauer Mandan, ND, Leah (Rod) McGalliard Laveen, AZ; her brothers, Ron (Evy) Bismarck, Bob (Kristen), Indian Hills, CO; her close friend & Enable staff Lynn Bauer. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews who were all important to her.
Judy was preceded in death by her father, Paul; her grandparents; a nephew, great-niece, and numerous aunts and uncles.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2020.