Judy Schnase
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Judy Schnase

Judy Darlene (Woodland) Schnase, 72, died Dec. 10, 2020 at home. A memorial will be held at a later date. In 2004, Judy was diagnosed with cancer and went through many years of treatment.

Judy was born May 30, 1948 on Memorial Day to Corinne (Buckley) and Lawrence Woodland. She graduated from Bismarck High in 1966 and college in 1967. She got married Nov. 8, 1975 to Douglas Schnase.

Judy is survived by her husband, Douglas; daughter, Wendy (Dan) Kreft; sisters, Patricia Shimek, Louise (Miles) Jacobson, Ann Woodland, Eileen (Mark) Schackaw; brother, Russell Woodland; grandchildren, Saige and Drake; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

To share memories of Judy and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
