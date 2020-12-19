Juletta Essler

Juletta (Judy) Mary Essler, formerly of Kenmare, age 94, died Monday, Dec.14, 2020 at an assisted living facility in Bismarck with family by her side.

She was born June 11, 1926 in Albany, Minnesota to Reinhard and Mary (Beckers) Welters. She attended grade school in Elrosa, Minnesota and graduated from high school in Belgrade, Minnesota.

She worked at the Mary Ann Shop in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. She also helped her oldest sister, Helen, on the Adolph Wiener farm doing childcare, while Helen was teaching in a country school.

Judy met the love of her life, Felix Essler, through her brother Herman at a dance in Sauk Centre, Minnesota. Judy married Felix Essler on Sept. 29, 1948 in Swanville, Minnesota. They moved to Kenmare and worked for Peter Essler on Centre Lane Farm. Felix and Judy had 14 children and along with raising 14 children Judy did daycare in her home. After her children were grown, Judy worked at JCPenney in Kenmare until they closed. While working at Georgieanna's Draperies, she was able to travel to Minneapolis with Georgie and she had the opportunity to have her picture taken with Red Skeleton. She also worked at the Kenmare Elementary School as an aide and taught Judy's Art Class to Kindergarten and First Grade. She also did after school enrichment for elementary students teaching them embroidery.

The Catholic faith was important to Judy and Felix, which was instrumental in passing their faith on to their children. Family prayers were a daily ritual, saying the rosary after supper. She taught catechism classes for many years.

Judy was a member of St. Agnes Church, Lakeview Art Club and Monthly Birthday Club. Judy was an accomplished artist working with oil, acrylics, and pastels. She painted many beautiful pictures for her sons, daughters, and others. One favorite painting is of Jesus residing in the St. Agnes Church. Judy also designed and created the Goosefest Logo that is seen on the Kenmare water tower and annual festivities. She was an excellent seamstress, sewing quilts, wedding dresses, and clothes for all her children.

She loved gardening and canning. Her specialty was her rhubarb strawberry jelly. She loved birds and nature, always pointing out her purple martins in their bird house. She belonged to the National Audubon Society. She enjoyed going for drives and watching the wildlife along the Dec Lacs Refuge.

She hosted many holiday family gatherings which always ended with a sequence game. Every October she looked forward to hunting season when her sons were home for hunting and Goosefest.

Judy is survived by her 14 children, Marilyn (Paul) Titus, Mark (Carol) Essler, Leon Essler, Elaine (Steve) Petrick, Barbara (Gary) Doty, Dennis (Kae) Essler, Rodney (Connie) Essler, Carol (Denny) Dinius, Michael (Renae) Essler, Steven (Josie) Essler, Je?rey (Christen) Essler, Mary (Brent) Roll, Julie (Pat) Garneau, and Philip Essler: 34 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren; one brother, Robert Welters, sisters-in-law Anna Mae Haskamp and Myrna Essler; several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Felix, granddaughter Heidi Petrick in June 2020, siblings Helen, Hildegarde, Roselia, Albert, Lawrence and Herman.

The family of Judy Essler would like to thank the Bismarck Edgewood on Dominion staff for all the wonderful care given to their mother.

Visitation: 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Monday at Thompson-Larson Funeral Home, Kenmare.

Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 21, at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Kenmare.

The funeral mass will be livestreamed and may be viewed at https:////www.youtube.com//channel//UCkw5wBH7W_IUwKUcuLvhgOw

Burial: St. Agnes Catholic Cemetery, Kenmare.