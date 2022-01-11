Menu
Julia Feist
1932 - 2022
BORN
1932
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Julia Feist

Julia Feist, 89, Bismarck, passed away peacefully on Jan. 7, 2022, in her home with family by her side. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13 at Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck. A service livestream beginning five minutes prior to the service will be available on the church's Facebook.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 7 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery.

Julia was born in Wishek to the late Conrad and Margaret Wald on Jan. 26, 1932. She attended a country school in Emmons County. She married Alex on June 2, 1952 and lived on the Feist family farm outside of Zeeland for two years before moving to St. Paul, Minnesota. They then moved to Bismarck, where she worked at the American Legion and then as a retail clerk at Osco Drug and Lucas.

Taking care of family was her greatest joy. She was a great cook and loved to bake. She loved the holidays when the entire family would get together, as she would bake her 27 pies. Everyone had their favorite and she made sure it was there for them. She made everyone feel special.

Some of the things she enjoyed were working with her flourishing flowers, having "Happy Hour," playing cards, dancing especially the polka, crocheting and traveling to Florida with family. She and Alex took each of their children and their family to Disney World, where she wouldn't miss a ride. She was always up to try anything once! She loved spending time at Brush Lake entertaining, boating, fishing and even tried jet skiing (just don't get her hair wet!).

Julia is survived by her husband, Alex; six children, Sherry (Wayne) Roehrich, Minneapolis, Minn., LeRoy (Nancy), Bismarck, Janice (Joseph) Zachmeier, Mandan, Marcia (Kirk) Schauer, Bismarck, Steve (Kim), Bismarck, and Brenda (Stephen) Bergan, Bismarck; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers and four sisters; two grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

To share memories of Julia and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jan
12
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Jan
13
Service
livestream beginning five minutes prior to the service will be available on the church's Facebook
ND
Jan
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919 N Second St., Bismarck, ND
Dear Alex and family, I was saddened to see the passing of a lady from my childhood. One classy lady who was always kind to the little daughter of Ed and Lucille Ziemann. I saw Julia a few years back at a rummage sale and she still remembered me, My prayers go before you.
cindy ziemann highley
January 12, 2022
Dear Brenda...Your mom sounds like an amazing lady and I'm sure she was because she raised a great and really sweet daughter!!! Blessings wished to you during this difficult time! Joan Auch
Joan Auch
January 11, 2022
