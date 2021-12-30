Julianne Bechtold White

Julianne Arlene Bechtold White, 67, died in her home with her family by her side Dec. 19 after a five-year battle with glioblastoma. She was a trooper and fought this battle to the end.

Julie was born in Bismarck on Sept. 27, 1954 to John and Helen Bechtold of Glen Ullin. She graduated from Glen Ullin High School and moved to Bismarck working for Q&R Clinic.

Julie met Jim White on Valentine's Day 1979 and they were married July 17, 1981. Julie and Jim moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 1985 with their two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Justine. In 1995 the family moved to Blacksburg, Virginia.

Julie loved the beach, the ocean and traveling. Her favorite holidays were Christmas and Halloween. For Halloween, she would have the most decorated yard with cleverly crafted decorations. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She always wanted everyone to feel special on their special day.

Julie will be dearly missed by her loving husband Jim; two daughters, Jessica Hellman (Lucas) and Justine Carawan (TJ); four grandchildren, McKenzie, Mekahla, Makennah, Haiden; one great-grandson, Easton; her mother Helen Bechtold; and her eight siblings, Jane Schelle (Kermit), Jean Fitterer (Jim), Joan Hoerner (Jerome), Jon Bechtold (Cindy), JoAnn Lancaster (Rob), Jim Bechtold (Cindi), Joyce Frey (Wayne) and JoNell Hintz.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, John H. Bechtold and grandparents.