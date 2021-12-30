Menu
Julianne Bechtold White

Julianne Bechtold White

Julianne Arlene Bechtold White, 67, died in her home with her family by her side Dec. 19 after a five-year battle with glioblastoma. She was a trooper and fought this battle to the end.

Julie was born in Bismarck on Sept. 27, 1954 to John and Helen Bechtold of Glen Ullin. She graduated from Glen Ullin High School and moved to Bismarck working for Q&R Clinic.

Julie met Jim White on Valentine's Day 1979 and they were married July 17, 1981. Julie and Jim moved to Lexington, Kentucky in 1985 with their two beautiful daughters, Jessica and Justine. In 1995 the family moved to Blacksburg, Virginia.

Julie loved the beach, the ocean and traveling. Her favorite holidays were Christmas and Halloween. For Halloween, she would have the most decorated yard with cleverly crafted decorations. She enjoyed cooking and spending time with her family and grandchildren. She always wanted everyone to feel special on their special day.

Julie will be dearly missed by her loving husband Jim; two daughters, Jessica Hellman (Lucas) and Justine Carawan (TJ); four grandchildren, McKenzie, Mekahla, Makennah, Haiden; one great-grandson, Easton; her mother Helen Bechtold; and her eight siblings, Jane Schelle (Kermit), Jean Fitterer (Jim), Joan Hoerner (Jerome), Jon Bechtold (Cindy), JoAnn Lancaster (Rob), Jim Bechtold (Cindi), Joyce Frey (Wayne) and JoNell Hintz.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, John H. Bechtold and grandparents.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 30, 2021.
5 Entries
Jessica and family~I am so sorry to learn of Julie's passing. Jessica, your family lived in the same apartment building as mine and I babysat for you when I was in Jr High. I attribute my green thumb and great taste in music, in part, to your mom as she gave me many slips from her plants and exposed me to Cat Stevens' music (they had a great stereo system). I remember her LONG hair and how she used 12 oz aluminum cans as curlers:). May God grant you peace and strength, she is never far away as she lives on in you and your many memories of her.
Kathy Hoffman (Balcom)
January 8, 2022
My deepest sympathies to Jim and all of Julie's family. I remember her warm smile and the instant infusion of positive energy when she arrived in a room or joined a group. I know she will be deeply missed.
Steve Keighton
Friend
January 2, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all of Julie's family so sorry to hear this. We shared some fun times with Julie. God Bless her memory .
Linda Pavelko
January 1, 2022
Sending my Sympathy to all of Julie´s Family
Alice Himmelspach Bertch
School
December 30, 2021
My sympathies to your family. It is difficult to lose someone special. Remember the good times.
Connie Quintus James
School
December 30, 2021
