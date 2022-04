Julie Ann Love, 74, formerly of Underwood and Garrison, died June 25, 2021 at Sanford Health, Bismarck. Memorial services will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at Augustana Lutheran Church, Underwood.

Please visit www.goetzfuneralhomes.com to view other service details and the complete obituary. (Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)