June Bervik
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

June Bervik

June Bervik, 87, of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 6, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Allen Wagner officiating. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens. A livestream of the service will be available at www.firstlutheranchurchbismarck.com.

June was born June 30, 1933 to Andrew and Mary Welsh of Garrison. She attended grade school at a one room rural school and graduated from Garrison High School. After high school she attended Minot teacher college, then attended Mary college graduating with a degree in elementary education.

June married Otto Bervik of Westby, Montana on June 5, 1955. They farmed for several years before moving to Bismarck in 1962. June taught school for 27 years before retiring in 1993. After retirement they spent their winters in Arizona.

June and Otto had three children, Leann of Bismarck, Loren (Sara) of Grand Forks, and Larry of Lake Elsinore,

Calif.; two grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Anderson of Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Paul (Liz) Bervik from Fargo; and two great-granddaughters, Rhoda and Johanna Bervik.

She is also survived by her two siblings, Doris Neal of Bismarck and Neal Welsh of Highland Ranch, Colo.; and four sisters-in-law, Bernice (Norm) Sessing of Minnesota, Kathleen Harstad, Selma Killmer, and Glenny Bervik all of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto in July of 2020.

The recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
First Lutheran Church
Bismarc, ND
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending love and comfort to the family. I didn't know June, but do know and love her son Larry!!
Nancy Garrick
Friend
December 11, 2020
Sending God's love and comfort to the family.
Mom Rebecca, David, Marian and James.
Rebecca Claunch
Friend
December 11, 2020
So sorry to hear of June's passing. June and Otto were our winter neighbors and we enjoyed their friendship so much. Our condolences to the family.
Tom and Deb Sinx
December 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss . We will miss our neighbor and dear friend.
Diane Melby
December 9, 2020
June was a very good friend. She always had a coffee cup ready. She was a good caregiver. May God bless the memory of June.
Arthur W Wheeler
December 9, 2020
