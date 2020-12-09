June Bervik

June Bervik, 87, of Bismarck, passed away Dec. 6, 2020.

A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Reverend Allen Wagner officiating. Burial will be at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

June was born June 30, 1933 to Andrew and Mary Welsh of Garrison. She attended grade school at a one room rural school and graduated from Garrison High School. After high school she attended Minot teacher college, then attended Mary college graduating with a degree in elementary education.

June married Otto Bervik of Westby, Montana on June 5, 1955. They farmed for several years before moving to Bismarck in 1962. June taught school for 27 years before retiring in 1993. After retirement they spent their winters in Arizona.

June and Otto had three children, Leann of Bismarck, Loren (Sara) of Grand Forks, and Larry of Lake Elsinore,

Calif.; two grandchildren, Jessica (Nate) Anderson of Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Paul (Liz) Bervik from Fargo; and two great-granddaughters, Rhoda and Johanna Bervik.

She is also survived by her two siblings, Doris Neal of Bismarck and Neal Welsh of Highland Ranch, Colo.; and four sisters-in-law, Bernice (Norm) Sessing of Minnesota, Kathleen Harstad, Selma Killmer, and Glenny Bervik all of Colorado.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Otto in July of 2020.

