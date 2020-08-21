June Liebel

June Liebel, 87, Bismarck, died Aug. 20, 2020, at Miller Pointe, Mandan.

Family will receive visitors from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Bismarck Funeral Home, 3723 Lockport St., Bismarck.

Burial will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at the St. Bonaventure Catholic Church Cemetery in Underwood.

June Faye was born Oct. 24, 1932, to Albert and Hulda (Radke) Kilber at home in Hazen.

June grew up in the Hazen area. She married Eugene Liebel and to that union five children were born. June's passion for children led her to doing daycare and becoming a foster mother and helped as an aide at the St. Alexius maternity ward. In later years, June had managed apartment buildings and when her and Gene lived in Colorado, she was a security guard at the Denver airport.

June is survived by her children; Tim (Pam), Bismarck; Tom (Chip), Mandan; and Sandie (Jeff) Reid, Bismarck; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; brother, Jim (Jackie) Kilber, Greeley, Colo.; sister, Cathy (Larry) Reed, Waxhaw, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband; infant son Bradley, daughter Jennifer, great grandson Justin Artis, son-in-law, Joe Artis and a sister and brother-in-law, Nikki (Dan) Artis.

