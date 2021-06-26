Menu
June McFarland
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

June McFarland

June Ann McFarland, 83, Bismarck, passed away June 23, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck.

A celebration of life will be held on her birthday, Wednesday, June 30 at 10 a.m. at the Church of Corpus Christi, 1919 N Second St., Bismarck, with Fr. Mark Aune officiating.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Eastgate Funeral Service, 2302 E Divide Ave., Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to the service at the church.

Burial will be held 12 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

June was born June 30, 1937, in Argyle, Minnesota, the daughter of Arthur and Rose (Bergeron) Dufault. She was raised and educated in Argyle, where she graduated in 1955.

On June 14, 1962, she married Gordon McFarland in Argyle. The couple was blessed with two children, Tamra Dawn and Jay Allen.

They resided in Grafton until 1971, when they moved to Bismarck where Gordon pursued a career in the insurance business.

June was employed for many years working in the banquet departments for the Holiday Inn, the Sheraton and the Radisson hotels. She received many awards, such as employee of the year, for her dedicated service and wonderful personal skills working with the public.

June loved all animals and many dogs and cats were spoiled in her care. June was also very faithful in her Catholic religion attending Mass every Sunday and reading the Bible each day. She devoted her life to her family, especially as a caregiver for her husband when he was diagnosed with cancer. It gives us comfort that Gordie and June are back together in heaven.

June is survived by her daughter, Tamra (Scott) Volkert and son, Jay McFarland, both of Bismarck. She is also survived by her sisters, Fern Keohane, Poway, Calif., Donna (Robert) Heaney, Buckeye, Ariz., and Marie Bellerud, Fargo; sister-in-law, Mary Dufault, Warren, Minn. She is also survived by her in-laws, Darlene Jackson, Crookston, Minn., Jim (Kaye) McFarland, Hudson, Wis., Ardith (Gary) DeMers, Grand Forks, Arlynn (Helen) McFarland, Warwick, Inez (Robert) Hager, Vergas, Minn., and Ted Hanson, Strandquist, Minn.; and she leaves behind many special nieces and nephews.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon; her parents, Arthur and Rose; infant sister, Mary Dufault; brother, Jerry Dufault; and brothers-in-law, Tom Keohane and Richard Bellerud; and her in-laws, Curtis McFarland, Lois Hanson and Gerald Jackson.

June's family would like to thank the staff at Augusta Place for their wonderful, patient and loving care of her. Although it was only for a short time, she had expressed in the last couple of weeks, that she would be staying there as it was now her home.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the Central Dakota Humane Society, the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery or to your favorite charity.

To share memories of June and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
29
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jun
29
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue, Bismarck, ND
Jun
30
Visitation
9:00a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919 N Second St., Bismarck, ND
Jun
30
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
1919 N Second St., Bismarck, ND
Jun
30
Burial
12:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
