Rev. Justin Johnson
FUNERAL HOME
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
615 4th Ave NE
Hazen, ND

Rev. Justin Johnson

Rev. Justin E. Johnson, 41, died of a heart attack on Sept. 4, 2021 in Hazen. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Beulah, with Bishop Craig Schweitzer officiating and Rev. Dennis Ristvedt preaching. A private family burial will take place in Park River. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at English Lutheran Church, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.

Out of respect for Pastor Justin's beliefs and his family, masks are strongly recommended.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa and daughters Audrey, Camille and Cecily at home in Hazen, parents, Rev. Erik and Kathryn (Aslakson) Johnson, and sister, Gracia Johnson all of Bismarck; and a brother, Karsten and sister-in-law Jamey of West Fargo; Father-in Law, Marco Eklund of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; Mother-in-law, Tami Leith of Mesa, Ariz.; Brother-in-law, Calvin Eklund (fiancé Kim) and Blake; Brother-in-law, Riley Eklund (Monica); nephew, Lukas and niece, Jaxyn; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and parishioners who became as close as family. He is preceded in death by his son, Laurel; his paternal grandparents, Rev. Laurel and Camilla Johnson; maternal grandparents, Richard and Geraldine Aslakson.

It was Justin's quiet yet firm request that in lieu of flowers and plants that those who wish to offer something in remembrance of him that you would please consider giving to an organization that benefits something with the life and energy of children, be it camp scholarship, school lunch debt or sports league.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
English Lutheran Church
146 Main St. W., Hazen, ND
Sep
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Zion Lutheran Church (Beulah, ND)
Funeral services provided by:
Barbot Funeral Home - Hazen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
So sorry for the loss of the Reverend. His family is in my prayers.
Olaf Nyland and cat Fluffy
December 17, 2021
We send our deepest condolences and our prayers for your family.
Gene and Dana Bischke
September 8, 2021
Our thoughts and prayers are with your family at this difficult time. May God bless you and give you strength. Love, Joel, Kristie, Mya and Kalee Frieze
Joel Frieze
Other
September 8, 2021
