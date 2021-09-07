Rev. Justin Johnson

Rev. Justin E. Johnson, 41, died of a heart attack on Sept. 4, 2021 in Hazen. Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday Sept. 10, at Zion Lutheran Church in Beulah, with Bishop Craig Schweitzer officiating and Rev. Dennis Ristvedt preaching. A private family burial will take place in Park River. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 8, at English Lutheran Church, with a prayer service beginning at 7 p.m.

Out of respect for Pastor Justin's beliefs and his family, masks are strongly recommended.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa and daughters Audrey, Camille and Cecily at home in Hazen, parents, Rev. Erik and Kathryn (Aslakson) Johnson, and sister, Gracia Johnson all of Bismarck; and a brother, Karsten and sister-in-law Jamey of West Fargo; Father-in Law, Marco Eklund of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; Mother-in-law, Tami Leith of Mesa, Ariz.; Brother-in-law, Calvin Eklund (fiancé Kim) and Blake; Brother-in-law, Riley Eklund (Monica); nephew, Lukas and niece, Jaxyn; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and parishioners who became as close as family. He is preceded in death by his son, Laurel; his paternal grandparents, Rev. Laurel and Camilla Johnson; maternal grandparents, Richard and Geraldine Aslakson.

It was Justin's quiet yet firm request that in lieu of flowers and plants that those who wish to offer something in remembrance of him that you would please consider giving to an organization that benefits something with the life and energy of children, be it camp scholarship, school lunch debt or sports league.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Hazen and Beulah