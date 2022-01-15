Karen Grenstiner

Karen Marie (Hammling) Grenstiner passed away peacefully at her home in Marysville, Michigan on Jan. 8, 2022 after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Karen was born June 20, 1955 in Bismarck and was a graduate of Bismarck High School. She married Donald George Grenstiner in 1979 and they eventually moved together from their home state of North Dakota to Marysville, Michigan. She enjoyed many different jobs, but most of all loved being a mother to her four children and a grandma to her beloved granddaughter, Chloe. Karen enjoyed being involved in activities with her children as well as her churches. She taught Sunday school at Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in Bismarck and St. Christopher's Church in Marysville. Karen was an animal lover who enjoyed spending time on her family's farms, her job at the Bismarck Zoo and most of all her many pet dogs.

She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Donald Grenstiner; her four loving children, Cameron Grenstiner, Brittany (Scott) Bradbury, Sue Grenstiner and Michelle Grenstiner; granddaughter, Chloe Bradbury; mother, Anna Jochim; siblings, Dennis (Janice) Hammling, Alan (Jacqueline) Jochim, and Diane (Tony) Dollar; brother-in-law, Chuck Turner; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her biological father, Leo Hammling and stepfather, Angelus Jochim, both of Bismarck; and her sister, Judith Turner of Medina, Ohio.

Karen will forever be in our hearts. A private family memorial will be held. Karen's family requests that those planning an expression of sympathy consider a donation to the Blue Water Area Humane Society, 6266 Lapeer Rd., Clyde, MI 48049.

Arrangements are by Marysville Funeral Home. To send condolences, visit the funeral home's website.