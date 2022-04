Karen Hoskins

Karen Hoskins, 65, of Glen Ullin, passed away March 7, 2021 with family by her side. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her father, Emil Nagel, four siblings, her three children, six grandchildren, as well as seven great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother and best friend Marilyn Nagel.