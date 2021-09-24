Karen Landenberger

Karen "Kate" Landenberger, 80, of Underwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at CHI St. Alexius Hospital, Bismarck, surrounded by her family. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at First Assembly of God with Barry Zietz officiating. Interment will be held in the Zoar Congregational Cemetery, rural Underwood. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. with a prayer service at 7 p.m. all on Friday at the Goetz Funeral Home in Underwood. Visitation will continue one hour prior the service on Saturday at the church.

Karen Sue Bishop was born on Sept. 10, 1941 at Ponca City, Okla., the daughter of Mildred (Sinnett) and James "Pete" Bishop. When Kate was 7 years old, her mother died from tuberculosis. She and her two siblings, Jacque and Mike, moved to Arkansas City, Kan. to live with their grandparents, Myrtle (Swanson) and Ezra Sinnett. Kate grew up and attended school at Arkansas City where she also spent time babysitting.

One night, while out with her aunt in McPherson, Kansas, Kate met Donald Landenberger from Underwood, N.D. and the rest was history. On May 1, 1961 Kate and Don were united in marriage at McPherson. The couple moved up to North Dakota where their first son, Terry was born. They moved back to McPherson where they were blessed with a son, Douglas, and daughter Camey. In 1974 they moved back to North Dakota and made their home on the family farm near Underwood where they raised their family. Kate cleaned at the Falkirk Mine and later had an in-home daycare.

Over the years Kate struggled with many health challenges including chronic COPD. She was often told that there wasn't anything more they could do but Kate was a fighter, always proving she could make it through. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed crocheting and made many afghan blankets for family and friends. Kate was loving, kind, and thoughtful, with a sparkle in her smile. This past May, Kate and Don celebrated 60 years of marriage; and just recently Kate had a wonderful 80th birthday celebration with family.

Kate is survived by her husband, Don; 2 sons, Terry (Bonnie), Bismarck and Douglas (Alice), Underwood; daughter, Camey (Don) McAuley, Melbourne, Fla.; 8 grandchildren, Lacie (Chris) Brueckner, and their children, Alexander (Kaelyn), Kraysten, Connor, Masen and Amaya; Cameron Landenberger (Meghan Setterholm) and their children, Parker and Declan; Preston Landenberger; Melanie (Derek) Marohl and their children, Sylvia and Frederick; Michael (Sheri) Landenberger, and their children, Heather, Hailie, Hinleigh and Haisley; Matthew (Samantha) Landenberger and their baby due in April; Sean Blumhardt and Sawyer Blumhardt; her half sisters, Connie Roberts, Shannon (Ernie) Peitz, and Paula Paxton; her half brothers, Jim Bishop and Terry Bishop; and many nieces, nephews and in-laws.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; brother, Michael Bishop; sister, Jacque Radke; and half sister, Becky Jones.

(Goetz Funeral Home – Washburn and Underwood)