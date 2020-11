Karen Morrison

Karen Morrison, 63, Robinson, passed away Nov. 3, 2020 peacefully with family by her side.

A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Tuttle United Methodist Church, Tuttle. For those unable to attend, a livestream will be on the Bismarck Funeral Homes Facebook page.

For those attending, masks are recommended.

Burial will be held at the Fairview Cemetery, Robinson.

Go to www.bismarckfuneralhome.com to share a memory of Karen or to view a recording of the service.