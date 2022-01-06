Karissa Schauer

Karissa Margaret Schauer, 32, of Bismarck, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at a Bismarck hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available at www.corpuschristibismarck.com.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a vigil service and time of sharing starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service.

The full obituary and the recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.