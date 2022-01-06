Menu
Karissa Schauer
FUNERAL HOME
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St
Bismarck, ND

Karissa Schauer

Karissa Margaret Schauer, 32, of Bismarck, passed away Jan. 5, 2022, at a Bismarck hospital.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8 at Church of Corpus Christi, Bismarck. A livestream of the service will be available at www.corpuschristibismarck.com.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home with a vigil service and time of sharing starting at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service.

The full obituary and the recording of the service will be posted to the Bismarck Funeral Home website where you can also sign the online guestbook and share memories with her family at www.bismarckfuneralhome.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jan
7
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
3723 Lockport St, Bismarck, ND
Jan
8
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
Church of Corpus Christi
Bismarck, ND
Jan
8
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Corpus Christi
Bismarck, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Bismarck Funeral Home & Crematory - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I know Karissa brought so much light and love to everyone she touched. Our sympathies are with your whole family, along with love and hugs.
Julie Aman
Friend
January 8, 2022
I´m sorry about Karissa´s passing, she is in a better place and she will forever have a special place in my heart!
Jeremiah Boyce
Other
January 6, 2022
Heaven gained am angel Karrissa was one of my favorite clients when I worked in the day program ! RIP my friend
Julie Brady
Work
January 6, 2022
