Kathleen Ellig
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Kathleen Ellig

Kathleen Ellig passed away peacefully June 21, 2021 at Portland, Oregon. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 7 at First Presbyterian Church, 214 E Thayer, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, Bismarck.

Kathleen Ann Lahr was born Feb. 7, 1949 at Bismarck to Edward V. Lahr Jr. and Lillian Weber Lahr. She was raised and educated in Bismarck, graduating from Bismarck High School in 1967. She attended Montana State University and North Dakota State University.

On March 22, 1969 Kathy married William David Ellig. They had one daughter, Cindy.

Kathy worked for nine years in the circulation department of the Bismarck Public Library and for eighteen years in the engineering department of the Mandan refinery. Kathy and Bill retired in 2009 and moved to Portland, Oregon. They were blessed to have their twin granddaughters living one block away and were able to see them almost every day. Kathy cherished Lillian and Vivian and the time she spent with them.

After retirement, Kathy and Bill caught the travel bug. They traveled extensively in Europe, New Zealand and Australia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. Their wonderful tour guide and great tour mates all became good friends.

Kathy was a member of the First Presbyterian Church and an active member of her Portland P.E.O. Chapter. She loved spending time reading, researching her family's genealogy and following University of North Dakota hockey.

Cindy was the most amazing caregiver. She advised and advocated for Kathy throughout her cancer treatments and hospice.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill, one daughter, Cindy (Luke) Kanies, and two granddaughters, Vivian and Lillian Kanies. She is also survived by a dear sister-in-law, Pat Lahr; two nieces, Bonnie Lahr and Heather (Derek) Sondergaard; three great-nephews and a great-niece; an aunt, Bernette Rempfer; numerous cousins and one brother-in-law, David Ellig; and many Ellig nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Gary Lahr, and her nephews Richard Lahr and Coe Foss.

The family requests memorials be directed to: Lahr Nursing Scholarship at Sanford Health Foundation, 1601 N 12th Street Suite 501, Bismarck, ND 58503 or to the donor's choice.

To share memories of Kathy and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
7
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
214 E Thayer, Bismarck, ND
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My deepest sympathy to Bill, Cindy, and family. Kathy was a wonderful person to work with and as a friend.
Frances D Feist
Friend
July 12, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Deb and Jerry Wagner
July 7, 2021
RIP ole Bismarck Demon.
Mark A Carman
School
June 25, 2021
