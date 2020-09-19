Funeral Mass for Kathleen Kaufman, 84, of Lefor, will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Lefor, with Father Gary Benz celebrating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

Visitation for Kathleen will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil service being held at 6 p.m.

Kathleen passed away Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 at St. Benedict's Health Center, Dickinson.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com

