Kathleen Stiefel

Kathleen "Kathy" Stiefel, 60, of Beulah, peacefully made her way to Heaven on December 29, 2021 at the Knife River Care Center, Beulah. Services will be held at 10 a.m. CST, Monday, January 3, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah, with Pastor Kathleen Dettmann officiating. Burial will follow at the Beulah City Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.