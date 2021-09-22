Katie Kunz

Catherine "Katie" Kunz, 93, New Salem, passed away Sept. 14, 2021, at Elm Crest Manor in New Salem.

Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27 at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with Fr. Stephen Folorunso celebrating. Burial will be at St. Pius V Catholic Cemetery in New Salem.

Cremation has taken place and visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday at St. Pius V Catholic Church, New Salem, with a parish rosary and vigil at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

Katie was born April 15, 1928, one of 13 children to Sebastian and Rose (Berger) Freidt of Judson. She attended school through the eighth grade in Judson and later got a job working in the dining room at the Mandan Hospital. Katie loved to dance and often went to the Casa Loma where she met the love of her life, Kenny Kunz. They were married Sept. 6, 1949. They were the first couple to get married in the new church building. Together, they lived on the family homestead north of New Salem. Katie was a hard worker and worked side by side with Kenny as they milked cows for over 30 years as well as feeding livestock, and doing whatever else needed to be done, all while raising their ten children. Katie put three meals a day on the table for her family as well as baked goods and canned produce. Housework and laundry were never ending! Despite all the hard work, Katie loved raising her large family on the farm, instilling a strong work ethic in each of them. Among the joyous occasions there were also difficulties, accidents, as well as tragedy and loss. Katie's strong faith carried her through the hard times and she attended weekly Mass at St. Pius V Catholic Church. Despite all, the Kunz family also survived on kindness, friendship, and lots of laughter and fun. Kenny and Katie retired from dairy farming in 1982, and later moved into town in November 1999. In 2013, they moved to Elm Crest Manor. Kenny passed away a few months later, and Katie continued living there until the time of her death.

Katie enjoyed playing pinochle, fishing, bowling, and bingo. Katie and Kenny loved dancing together for many years and were called professional Polka dancers. Giving of her time and talents, she volunteered at Elm Crest Manor and Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed being around friends at Miles Around Homemakers Club and the Christian Mothers. You could always find Katie with a smile, likely because she was always surrounded by her family, whether it was at a family gathering at her home or surrounded by the photos of those she loved in her room at Elm Crest Manor. Her family is very grateful for the wonderful loving care the ECM staff gave her.

Katie will be deeply missed by her children, Jerry (Darlyn), Russell (Susie), and Dennis (Vicki) Kunz, all of Bismarck, Carol (Dennis) Bauer, Lame Deer, Mont., Tim (Tami) Kunz, Bismarck, Carleen (Danny) Cosner, Buffalo, Wyo., Kelvin (Sandy) Kunz, Mandan, Dixie (Doug) Sorge, Billings, Mont., and Ron (Margo) Kunz, New Salem; 24 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; sisters, Mary Hoffman and Margie Hoff; and brothers, Sebastian (Judy) Freidt and Johnny (Ardie) Freidt.

Katie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Kenny; son, Dean; great-grandchildren, Elijah Slappy and Alexis Griffin; brothers, Nick, Christ, Jack, and Stanley; and sisters, Clemie Kokkeler, Monica Price, Maggie Markle, and Eva Eckroth.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the New Salem Community Foundation, St. Pius V Catholic Church, or place of your choice in Katie's name.