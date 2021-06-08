Kay Bellin

Kay Ruth (Carter) Bellin passed peacefully from this life into heaven on Feb. 1, 2021, in Bismarck at the age of 84. Kay was born to Huber and Gladys Ruth (Snyder) Carter on Dec. 20, 1936, in Wilkin County, Minnesota. She grew up on a farm near Campbell, Minnesota, and met her future husband, Reinhard Charles Bellin ("Reiny" or "Chuck", as she called him), while in her senior year at Campbell High School.

After marrying Jan. 20, 1955 and living in several places in the U.S. while Chuck was in the Army and his early career, Kay and Chuck settled in Bismarck, where they lovingly raised five children and enjoyed time with grand- and great-grandchildren and many good friends and extended family. Over 66 years of marriage, they traveled to 28 countries and all 50 states and both loved attending every family event or celebration, near and far.

Kay was beautiful, inside and out, and a sweet and friendly person to everyone. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, lunching with friends, watching sports, especially the Minnesota Twins and Vikings, and attending local high school and her kids' and grandkids' games and performances over the years. She was active in Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck, where she and Chuck were founding members. Kay's family often called her "Dr. Mom" because she was very wise in health-related matters and said she would have chosen nursing as a career.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Bellin; her parents, Huber and Ruth Carter; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Reinhard and Marie Bellin; stepfather, John Donnan; sister and brother-in-law, Millie and John Price; brother and sister-in-law, Lyle and Jean Carter; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, LaVern and Don Hemmingson, Betty and Ron Rude, and Jerry Thompson; and several dear friends.

She is survived by her loving husband, Chuck Bellin and daughters, Kathy (Joel) Puffe and Beth Bellin, all of Bismarck, Sue (Kent) Karlstrom of Moorhead, Minn., and Amy Bellin (Clay Seright) of Breckenridge, Minn.; and daughter-in-law, Jesse Streater of Spring Valley, Wis.; ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; sister, Arlene Cossette of Breckenridge, Minn.; sister-in-law, Irene Schultz of Cody, Wyo.; sister-in-law, Karen Thompson, of Bismarck; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Kay's life will be held 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 11 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Bismarck, followed by a committal at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12 to 1:30 p.m. at the church. Those who wish can make memorial donations to the church at https://goodshepherdbismarck.com/giving/online-giving/ or to the cemetery's foundation at https://www.ndvcf.org/donate. Condolence messages can be made through the Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service website at https://www.eastgatefuneral.com/obits.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff of Baptist Health Care Center and Prairie Point Assisted Living, both of Bismarck, for their compassionate care for Kay.