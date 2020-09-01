Kay Stepanek

Kay R. Stepanek, age 78, of Bismarck, formerly of Williston, passed away, Friday afternoon, Aug. 28, 2020, at the Missouri Slope Lutheran Care Center in Bismarck.

Due to the COVID-19 and Kay's wishes, cremation has taken place. A private service will take place and the cremated remains will be buried next to her husband in Riverview Cemetery.

Please observe CDC guidelines for social distancing and the use of facial coverings is appreciated.

Kay Rozanne Knutson was born March 28, 1942, to Leonard and Annie (Haugen) Knutson in Williston Mercy Hospital. Kay was baptized at First Lutheran church and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran. She grew up and attended school in Williston, graduating in 1960.

After graduation, Kay attended school in Minneapolis, and continued her hair dressing education in Fargo, graduating from cosmetology school. Kay began her career in hairdressing, later attending school to become an instructor and eventually teaching at the Hair Dressing Academy in Williston.

Kay married Ronald (Ron) Stepanek on May 6, 1967, in Williston. They lived on the Stepanek farm in the early years of their marriage. Their only child, Cavett, was born Oct. 28, 1969. The family moved into Williston in 1970 and Kay opened Kay's Beauty Shop in the basement of their home. Ron continued to farm for the rest of his life, driving back and forth every day. In the summer, the family returned to the farm home. Kay and Ron enjoyed many hours of fun dancing in the early and middle years of their marriage. Ron passed away unexpectedly March 15, 2010. He and Kay had been married 43 years.

Kay enjoyed bowling, reading, cooking and entertaining for the holidays with family and friends. She attended church and Bible study and enjoyed going for coffee and lunches with her many friends both while living in Williston and later in Bismarck. She especially enjoyed coffee with her mother-in-law Clare and her mother Annie.

Kay was preceded in death by her parents, mother and father-in-law and her husband.

She is survived by her son Cavett (Linda) Stepanek of Williston. She is also survived by her two brothers, Ronald (Sandra) Shae of Spokane, Wash.; and Peter (JoAnn) Shae of Ulen, Minn.; two nephews Kory (Kristi) Shae and son Carson and Andrew (Billie Jo) Shae, all of Fargo; and a cousin, Carol Christianson of Bismarck.

Friends may visit www.eversoncoughlin.com to share remembrances of Kay or leave condolences for her family.

The Everson Coughlin Funeral Home of Williston is caring for her family.