Kaye Sullivan

Kaye Sullivan, 90, of Mandan, passed away November 29, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck.

A Funeral Service will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, ND. Inurnment will be at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.

There will not be a visitation. If you plan to attend the funeral service, please wear a mask and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to read the full obituary, sign the guestbook, and share memories with his family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4Th Ave Nw, Mandan, ND 58554
