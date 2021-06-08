Keevin Stroh

Venturia -- Funeral service for Keevin Blake Stroh, 62, of Venturia, will be 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Ashley Baptist Church, Ashley. Rev. Randall Cloud and Rev. David Irwin will officiate. The service will be livestreamed and available at www.Carlsenfh.com under Keevin's obituary.

Private burial will be in Kulm Congregational Cemetery, Kulm.

Closed casket visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

Keevin died Wednesday, June 2, 2021, of injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident near his home.

Keevin, the son of Wilbert Stroh and Esther (Rutschke) Stroh was born Sept. 1, 1958, in Ashley. He attended grade school in Venturia, graduated from Ashley High School in 1976, and was a 1980 graduate of UND with a B.S. in business administration.

After college he spent a winter in Lodi, California, with relatives and then moved back to Ashley to continue to farm with his dad and raise cattle. In 1981 he started as a rural carrier associate (sub) at the Ashley Post Office. In 1992, Keevin was promoted to a career position with the USPS as a rural letter carrier for RR 1, which extends east of Ashley and covers most of the city. He really enjoyed his mail route and was still delivering mail six days a week at the time of his death.

In 1997 he married Sherry Nill in Fargo. They built a new home on the farmstead at Venturia in 2001. Keevin loved hunting, especially grouse and pheasants, and looked forward to his friends coming down to hunt with him. He also enjoyed fishing, making three trips to Gold Beach, Oregon, and in March of this year, caught a Mahi Mahi in Kona, Hawaii. He was a genius with facts and was good at crossword puzzles and playing trivia over the radio. He was a great card player and enjoyed pinochle and backgammon. Keevin was a member of the Ashley Baptist Church, where he served as a trustee, usher, and camera man. He loved watching reruns of the Andy Griffith Show, Leave it to Beaver, Green Acres, and Hogan's Heroes on TV.

Grateful to have shared in his life is his wife Sherry of 24 years, stepdaughters: Summer (Charles) Tweet, Mandan; Sky (Jared) Nitschke, Jud; Shannon (Landon) Krueger, Fredonia; Kacy (Travis) Vetter, Wishek. He is also survived by 11 step grandchildren: Autumn and Abe Tweet; Kade, Symphony, and Spring Nitschke; Trey, Kaylee, and Leah Krueger; Shane, Nate, and Ty Vetter.

He is preceded in death by his parents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Casketbearers will be Charles Tweet, Jared Nitschke, Landon Krueger, Travis Vetter, Wes Schlepp and Tim Rott.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to McCoy Ministries, PO Box 987, Jamestown, ND 58402, Gideons International, PO Box 102, Ashley, ND 58413 or Ashley Baptist Church, PO Box 184, Ashley, ND 58413.

Carlsen Funeral Home of Ashley has been entrusted with arrangements.