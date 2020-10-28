Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
Keith Moore

Keith Moore, 36, of Beulah, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 at Sakakawea Medical Center, Hazen. Services will be held 2 p.m. CDT Friday, Oct. 30, at Immanuel Baptist Church, Beulah with Pastor Jeremy Nelson officiating. Burial will follow at Immanuel Baptist Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CDT Thursday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Keith is survived by his mom and dad, Keith and Tammy Moore; his son Everytt Moore; his sister, Toni Moore; two nieces, Miah Moore and Rylee Moore; his grandmother, Ruby (Al) Emter, all of Beulah; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Leonard Boeckel and his grandparents, William and Donna Moore.

Arrangements conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Oct. 28, 2020.
