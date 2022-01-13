Menu
Kelly Hochhalter
1970 - 2021
BORN
1970
DIED
2021

Kelly Hochhalter

Kelly Lynn Hochhalter, 51, Bismarck, passed away Dec. 13, 2021.

She was born Jan. 1, 1970, in Bismarck to Robert "Bob" Couch and Roxi Couch Polzin.

Kelly attended Bismarck Public Schools and was a graduate of the University of Mary. Her career highlights included employment at the UND Family Practice Center, NCRS, and Century Link.

Kelly is survived by her son, Tylan "Ty" Hochhalter, Fargo; her father, Robert "Bob" (Sharon Nastrom) Couch, Hazelton; brother, Alan Couch, Center; nephews, Robert and Colby Couch; mother-in-law, Eileen Hochhalter, Bismarck; sister-in-law, Tammy Celley, Bismarck; brother-in-law, Roland Celley Jr., Regan; niece, Alison (Frank) Hein, Wing; nephew, Aaron (Amber) Celley, Bismarck; four grand-nieces; and a special friend, Dave Delzer, Bismarck.

Kelly was preceded in death by her husband, Michael "Mike" Hochhalter; mother, Roxi Couch Polzin; stepfather, David Polzin; sister, Constance "Coni" Couch and father-in-law, Ted Hochhalter.

Cremation has taken place. A private service will be held at a later date.

To share memories of Kelly and sign the online guestbook, visit www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jan. 13, 2022.
