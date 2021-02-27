Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Kelly Vadnais
1957 - 2021
BORN
1957
DIED
2021

Kelly Vadnais

Kelly passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 14, 2021, at Columbia Falls, MT.

He was the first born son to Duane and Patricia (Palm) Vadnais on Oct. 4, 1957, at Minot. When he was five the family moved to Rapid City, where he attended school, graduating from Stevens High School in 1976. He was active in the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Eagle Scout Badge. He moved with the family to Mandan in 1976, working construction and railroading work before attending the State College of Science, studying electronics. He found the electrical trade suited him better and eventually became a journeyman electrician. After spending several years living in Colorado, he moved to Columbia Falls and lived there until his passing. He married Sharlyn in 2001, and they were blessed with a son. They later divorced. In his mid-fifties he was treated for leukemia, from which he recovered. He was proud of his many years of attending AA meetings and the many friends he met at the meetings.

He is survived by his son Tanner, mother Patricia, brothers Timothy (Carol), Thomas (Jodi), Tony (Kathy Braun), several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins and ex-wife Sharlyn.

He was preceded in death by his father Duane and his infant son Preston.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial at Mandan Cemetery.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sorry to hear of Kelly's passing. Kelly was a member of IBEW Local 768.
George Bland IBEW Local 768
March 9, 2021
Pat, Tom Jodi and all Vadnais´s family! Sorry hear of the death of Kelly! Prayers for comfort to all of you. Hugs & Love
Erma
February 27, 2021
Tony and Kathy, my deepest sympathies. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
Monte Carvell
February 27, 2021
Sorry to hear about the passing of a distant relative.
Bill Hannan
February 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results