Kelly Vadnais

Kelly passed away unexpectedly at his home on Feb. 14, 2021, at Columbia Falls, MT.

He was the first born son to Duane and Patricia (Palm) Vadnais on Oct. 4, 1957, at Minot. When he was five the family moved to Rapid City, where he attended school, graduating from Stevens High School in 1976. He was active in the Boy Scouts and was awarded the Eagle Scout Badge. He moved with the family to Mandan in 1976, working construction and railroading work before attending the State College of Science, studying electronics. He found the electrical trade suited him better and eventually became a journeyman electrician. After spending several years living in Colorado, he moved to Columbia Falls and lived there until his passing. He married Sharlyn in 2001, and they were blessed with a son. They later divorced. In his mid-fifties he was treated for leukemia, from which he recovered. He was proud of his many years of attending AA meetings and the many friends he met at the meetings.

He is survived by his son Tanner, mother Patricia, brothers Timothy (Carol), Thomas (Jodi), Tony (Kathy Braun), several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, many cousins and ex-wife Sharlyn.

He was preceded in death by his father Duane and his infant son Preston.

A memorial service will be held at a later date, with burial at Mandan Cemetery.