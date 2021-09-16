Menu
Ken Kary
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Prosser Funeral Home
1220 Sheridan Ave
Prosser, WA

Ken Kary

Ken Kary, our husband, father, and grandfather, traded his earthly home in Richland, Washington for a better life on Sept. 6, 2021. He was born Jan. 7, 1933, to George and Mabel Kary in Mandan. After graduation from Jamestown College (ND) and time in the Army, he married Gloria Martin and had son Lee. He earned his MS at UMN in public health. After Gloria's death, he married Donna Rypkema. They were joined by son, Lucas, and daughter, Alicia. He spent his working years as a chemist with the ND Public Health Department and the Hanford Site, Washington. Some of Ken's life adventures included working as a ranch hand in Montana, overseeing their home and acreage in rural ND, including installing a bridge and holding a national position within the American Lutheran Church.

Ken will be remembered as a kind man of few words, a dry humor, and a compassionate heart -- especially for the downtrodden and those treated unjustly.

Ken is preceded in death by his brother Richard, parents, first wife Gloria, and son Lee.

He is survived by his wife Donna, brother Ray (Dorothy), son Lucas (Jade), daughter Alicia, and grandchildren, Amelie and Oliver plus many nieces, nephews and several godchildren.

A virtual celebration of life is being planned by Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick to be scheduled in October 2021. Any memorials can be made out and sent to the church and note which of these charities you would like to honor: Campbell Farms (Yakama Nation) 1. Ramp Building at homes of elders; 2. Mothers & Tots -- pregnancy/infant care; 3. Homeless Meals, Wapato, Toppenish. 4. Lutheran Community Services NW, Wrap Around Program -- family support for troubled children.

His life tribute can be found at: https://www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Prosser Funeral Home

MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Prosser Funeral Home.
Donna, I am so sorry for your loss of Ken. He was my dad´s (Don Smith) best friend in college and for years and years afterward. Dad had so much fun with Ken and always spoke so highly of him!! Ken was my godfather and I remember he gave me a very cool gift: a Bible that included four versions side by side! Our family so enjoyed visiting you, Ken and the kids in town and out at the ranch. Fun, laughter and smiles!! I imagine Ken and Dad are already catching up in heaven. Please take care and know that we are sharing your sorrow. Sending you my love. You, Lucas and Alicia and the family are in my prayers.
Kristin Smith Fehr
September 16, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ken's passing. He was a huge help to me in my teenage years helping me with my Science Projects through the Health Lab. May you all find peace during this difficult time.
Marci Small
Other
September 16, 2021
My parents, Don and Virginia Smith, so enjoyed their friendship with Ken! I would guess he was the closest to being a brother to my Dad! I have fond memories coming to your house with my older sisters and spending time with you, Ken, Lee, and Lucas! Always much laughter, your gracious hospitality, and both of you smiling showing your true happiness and love for each other! Thinking of Ken and Dad, catching up and the booming laughter filling heaven's space.
Keri Hess (Smith)
Other
September 16, 2021
