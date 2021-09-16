Ken Kary

Ken Kary, our husband, father, and grandfather, traded his earthly home in Richland, Washington for a better life on Sept. 6, 2021. He was born Jan. 7, 1933, to George and Mabel Kary in Mandan. After graduation from Jamestown College (ND) and time in the Army, he married Gloria Martin and had son Lee. He earned his MS at UMN in public health. After Gloria's death, he married Donna Rypkema. They were joined by son, Lucas, and daughter, Alicia. He spent his working years as a chemist with the ND Public Health Department and the Hanford Site, Washington. Some of Ken's life adventures included working as a ranch hand in Montana, overseeing their home and acreage in rural ND, including installing a bridge and holding a national position within the American Lutheran Church.

Ken will be remembered as a kind man of few words, a dry humor, and a compassionate heart -- especially for the downtrodden and those treated unjustly.

Ken is preceded in death by his brother Richard, parents, first wife Gloria, and son Lee.

He is survived by his wife Donna, brother Ray (Dorothy), son Lucas (Jade), daughter Alicia, and grandchildren, Amelie and Oliver plus many nieces, nephews and several godchildren.

A virtual celebration of life is being planned by Lord of Life Lutheran Church in Kennewick to be scheduled in October 2021. Any memorials can be made out and sent to the church and note which of these charities you would like to honor: Campbell Farms (Yakama Nation) 1. Ramp Building at homes of elders; 2. Mothers & Tots -- pregnancy/infant care; 3. Homeless Meals, Wapato, Toppenish. 4. Lutheran Community Services NW, Wrap Around Program -- family support for troubled children.

His life tribute can be found at: https://www.neptunesociety.com/obituaries.