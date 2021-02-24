Menu
Kenneth Foth
Barbot Funeral Home - BEULAH
1301 HWY 49 N
Beulah, ND

Kenneth Foth

Kenneth Allen Foth, 68, of Beulah, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 18, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Lunch and a celebration of life will be held after the funeral at the Zap City Hall.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST, Friday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Kenny is survived by his wife Elaine, son Dalen (Brandi, Eli, Aria), his mother, Pearl, siblings: Lydia (Kent) Sturma, Larry (Carol) Foth, Denny (Connie) Foth, Ann (Phil) Sletmoe and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ed, sister, Verlaun Aarseth, father-in-law, Lawrence Holm and mother-in-law LaVonne Holmand and brother-in-law, Dale Holm.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Feb. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Feb
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Barbot Funeral Home-Beulah
1301 Hwy 49 N., Beulah, ND
Feb
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Zion Lutheran Church
112 5th St. NW, Beulah, ND
So sorry to hear about Kenny, praying for your family. Enjoy the memories, he was such a fun loving guy!
Dale and leanne Bergman
February 24, 2021
Elaine, sorry for your loss hugs & prayers
Kitty Busch
February 24, 2021
