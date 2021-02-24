Kenneth Foth

Kenneth Allen Foth, 68, of Beulah, passed away peacefully at his home on Feb. 18, 2021 after a battle with lung cancer. Services will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Zion Lutheran Church, Beulah with Pastor Kent Sperry officiating. Lunch and a celebration of life will be held after the funeral at the Zap City Hall.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. CST, Friday at Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah.

Kenny is survived by his wife Elaine, son Dalen (Brandi, Eli, Aria), his mother, Pearl, siblings: Lydia (Kent) Sturma, Larry (Carol) Foth, Denny (Connie) Foth, Ann (Phil) Sletmoe and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ed, sister, Verlaun Aarseth, father-in-law, Lawrence Holm and mother-in-law LaVonne Holmand and brother-in-law, Dale Holm.

Arrangements are conducted by Barbot Funeral Home, Beulah and Hazen.