Kenneth Holsti

Kenneth L. Holsti, 67, passed away June 28, 2021.

A gathering will be held Thursday, July 1 from 5 to 6 p.m. at Bismarck Funeral Home.

Ken was born Feb. 20, 1954, to Arthur and Irene (Schwab) Holsti. His early years were spent in the Linton area until the family moved to Bismarck. He attended Bismarck schools and graduated from Bismarck High School.

Ken became an electrician and worked in Sacramento, Salt Lake City, Omaha and Denver, before returning to Bismarck a few years ago.

Ken is survived by his sister, Kathy (Terry) Morton; sister-in-law, Carol Holsti; nephews, Perry (Sheena) Strand, Kelly Strand and Cathy, Shawn (Krystal) Strand, and Scott (Nicole) Becknell; niece, Toni Holsti Radomski; great-nephews, Ryan Strand, Carter Strand, Devin Engelhorn and Teagan Becknell; great-nieces, Laura Strand, Ashlee and Dan Hamann and Shelby and John Boehm.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lester; sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Roger Strand; and niece, Tracy Holsti Engelhorn.

