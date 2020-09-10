Kenneth Keller

Funeral Mass for Kenneth "Ken" Keller, 76 of Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Monsignor Thomas Richter celebrating.

Visitation for Ken will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil service taking place at 6 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Trinity High School Athletic Department, Killdeer High School or South Heart High School.

