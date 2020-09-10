Menu
Search
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Kenneth Keller

Kenneth Keller

Funeral Mass for Kenneth "Ken" Keller, 76 of Dickinson, will be 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sep. 12, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, Dickinson, with Monsignor Thomas Richter celebrating.

Visitation for Ken will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, at Stevenson Funeral Home, Dickinson with a rosary and vigil service taking place at 6 p.m.

To view the livestream of both services, please go to stevensonfuneralhome.com at the time of service for the link to the webcasts.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Trinity High School Athletic Department, Killdeer High School or South Heart High School.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.stevensonfuneralhome.com.

Stevenson Funeral Home & Crematory, Dickinson.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.