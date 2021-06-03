Menu
Kenneth Miller
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW
Mandan, ND

Kenneth Miller

Kenneth Joseph Miller, 71, of Fort Rice, ND, entered his eternal home on May 31, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Mandan, ND with Rev. Josh Waltz and Rev. Leonard Eckroth as celebrants. Burial will be at Mandan Union Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Weigel Funeral Home, Mandan, with a Rosary/Parish Vigil at 7:00 PM. Visitation will continue at the church one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Kenny was born September 8, 1949, at the Mandan Hospital to Edward and Elizabeth (Eckroth) Miller. Kenny was raised on the family farm. He walked to a one-room schoolhouse with his brothers and sisters and attended Mandan High School. He met the love of his life, Bonnie, at a wedding dance and they were married in 1973. Kenny and Bonnie continued the family farm operation with family, faith, and conservation as the cornerstones. They raised their five children on the farm where they instilled the importance of hard work and integrity.

While farming and ranching, Kenny was employed with the Burleigh County Soil Conservation District (BCSCD), as a District Technician for eleven years. Ken had the opportunity to meet with many producers, with a joint goal of improving soil health. He gained many friends throughout the country while working for the BCSCD. Kenny was most proud of being a mentor with the North Dakota Grazing Land Coalition which enabled him to share his story and experience.

Ken enjoyed traveling, hunting, fishing, skiing, and softball. Most of all he loved to spend time with his family and always offered a smiling face when it was most needed. Kenny was always willing to lend a hand. His grandchildren were his pride and joy and he didn't miss an event.

Ken is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Bonnie (Dirk); children, Melissa (Jesse) Karabensh, Michael (Heather) Miller, Kimberly (Kyle) Humann, Carrie Miller, Ryan (Tessa) Miller; grandchildren, Madison and Nate Berger, Abigayle Johnson, Lexi Miller, Trevor Miller, Brandon Johnson, Grace Miller, Carter Humann, Asher Miller, Caleb Humann, and Zander Miller; siblings, Alice (Randy) Ruele, Patrick (Alice) Miller, Bill (Gwen) Miller, Melvin Miller, and Melinda (Richard) Miller; in-laws, Leslie (Lynette) Dirk, Andreen O'Neill, Annette (Pat) Yauney, Debbie (Paul) Martin; and many nieces and nephews, and countless friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Miller; his in-laws, Rasmus and Emma Dirk; brothers-in-law, James Dirk, Nicolas Dirk, Roger Dirk, Mainard Dirk, John Bliele; sister-in-law, Diane Dirk.

In lieu of flowers please plant a tree in Kenny's name.

The family appreciates your prayers and support during this difficult time.

Go to www.weigelfuneral.com to watch livestream, sign the guestbook, and share memories with Kenny's family.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jun
4
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Weigel Funeral & Cremation Services
309 4th Ave NW, Mandan, ND
Jun
5
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
Jun
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Mandan, ND
I am so sorry for your loss. Kenny was very kind and generous in sharing his experience and understanding of soil health with our community in the San Luis Valley of Colorado. May Kenny´s care for the land and its people become some consoling memory as you think of him in these months and years to come.
Patrick O'Neill
June 12, 2021
I enjoyed listening and learning from Kenny. He always had a smile and was willing to share what he knew.
John Hendrickson
Acquaintance
June 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hear this news, Bonnie, so heartbreaking. You and your family are in our thoughts and prayers.
Deb and Mark Engel
June 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I will keep you and your family in my prayers.
Dawn Garrett Custer Health Mercer County
Work
June 4, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss of Kenny. He was taken from this world way too soon. We all will certainly miss him dearly. Kenny was a huge cornerstone of the soil health movement here in ND and that we are grateful for. May time help heal and bring you all peace.
Susan and Mark Liebig
Work
June 3, 2021
Bonnie and family - I loved Kenny. He was one of the nicest guys I worked with at the ND Grazing Lands Coalition. I am so sorry for your loss and will truly miss his smile. I'm heartbroken for you.
Sue Balcom
June 3, 2021
