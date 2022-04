Kenneth Rye

Nov. 21, 1932 – March 10, 2021

Of Fargo

A prayer service will be held 6 p.m. Friday at Boulger Funeral Home with visitation starting at 5 p.m.

A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 20 at Hope Lutheran Church South Campus with visitation starting at 9:30 a.m.

Burial will be held 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Amor Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Boulger Funeral Home and Celebration of Life Center, Fargo.