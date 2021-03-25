Menu
Kenneth Steckler
1941 - 2021
BORN
1941
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway
Bismarck, ND

Kenneth Steckler

Kenneth L. Steckler, 79, Bismarck, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to wear sporting apparel to the visitation.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Kenneth was born Oct. 4, 1941 in Richardton, the son of Leo and Lena (Siller) Steckler. He grew up in Richardton and attended Assumption Abbey School. He entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, Louisiana.

On Oct. 12, 1963 he married Sheila Hoerner at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton.

Following his service in the Air Force, he began his career first for Hoerner Chevrolet, Richardton, and then for 35 years as the Parts manager for Sax Motor Company, Dickinson. In February 2012, Ken and Sheila moved to Bismarck.

He loved to follow his grandchildren's activities throughout their many travels across the country. Ken also enjoyed playing softball for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles and American Legion.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – a true family man.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sheila, Bismarck; six children, Leon (Joan) Steckler, Williston, Brian (Lisa) Steckler, Bismarck, Bruce (Anne) Steckler, N. St. Paul, Minn., Kirk (Pepin) Steckler, Green Bay, Wis., Shelly (Erik) Hegerle, West Fargo, and Jay (Tamara) Steckler, Bismarck; 17 grandchildren, Lucas, Zachary, Samantha, Emma, Madison, Jacob, Joshua, Danielle, Mitchell, Savannah, Kalli, Carson, Kyle, Alyssa, Justin, Bridget and Cierra; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Felix and Milo; two sisters, Pat Cascaes and Peggy (Bud) Etzold; four stepsiblings and their spouses, Linda (Don) Staudinger, Kent (Mona) Dressler, Deb Dressler, Kelly (Kim) Dressler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Nick Dressler; great-grandson, Maximilian; and stepbrother, Russell Dressler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Max's Mission c/o the Diocese of Bismarck; Assumption Abbey, Richardton; or the charity of the donor's choosing.

To share memories of Ken and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
26
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
26
Vigil
7:00p.m.
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
2330 Tyler Parkway, Bismarck, ND
Mar
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Anne
1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck, ND
Mar
29
Burial
3:00p.m.
North Dakota Veterans Cemetery
Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Parkway Funeral and Cremation Service - Bismarck
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Sorry to hear of your loss. We just got back from Arizona when I saw the obit. Always enjoyed Ken when he worked at Sax and also the many times I played against him in Old Pro softball. He was a real competitor.
Paul & Paulette Huber
March 31, 2021
So Sorry for the Steckler family loss of a truly great person. With always visiting with Ken you could always joke around a great fun person to be around. Best of luck to Sheila and your family a true great loss.
Galen J Bren
March 26, 2021
Ken was so much fun to be around. Always smiling, I don´t think he ever had a bad day. A great guy so many ways. Rest In Peace Kenny. Sheila and family our sincere sympathies.
Gina and Ed Karsky
March 26, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Ken passing away. I will be praying for the family.
Sharon Wiederholt
March 25, 2021
Your Friends from NOA Comm Ops
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear of Kenny's passing. He will be missed. Larry and I enjoyed working with him and Sheila at Dakota Tackle.
Bernita Freed
March 25, 2021
Was so sorry to hear about Ken.. My thoughts & prayers will be with You & your families.. Love & prayers
Sherilyn Julson
March 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results