Kenneth Steckler

Kenneth L. Steckler, 79, Bismarck, passed away after a short battle with cancer on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at his residence. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 27 at Church of St. Anne, 1321 Braman Ave, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Friends and family are encouraged to wear sporting apparel to the visitation.

Burial will be held 3 p.m. Monday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Kenneth was born Oct. 4, 1941 in Richardton, the son of Leo and Lena (Siller) Steckler. He grew up in Richardton and attended Assumption Abbey School. He entered the U.S. Air Force and was stationed at Barksdale Air Force Base, Bossier City, Louisiana.

On Oct. 12, 1963 he married Sheila Hoerner at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Richardton.

Following his service in the Air Force, he began his career first for Hoerner Chevrolet, Richardton, and then for 35 years as the Parts manager for Sax Motor Company, Dickinson. In February 2012, Ken and Sheila moved to Bismarck.

He loved to follow his grandchildren's activities throughout their many travels across the country. Ken also enjoyed playing softball for many years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Eagles and American Legion.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather – a true family man.

Ken is survived by his wife, Sheila, Bismarck; six children, Leon (Joan) Steckler, Williston, Brian (Lisa) Steckler, Bismarck, Bruce (Anne) Steckler, N. St. Paul, Minn., Kirk (Pepin) Steckler, Green Bay, Wis., Shelly (Erik) Hegerle, West Fargo, and Jay (Tamara) Steckler, Bismarck; 17 grandchildren, Lucas, Zachary, Samantha, Emma, Madison, Jacob, Joshua, Danielle, Mitchell, Savannah, Kalli, Carson, Kyle, Alyssa, Justin, Bridget and Cierra; three great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Felix and Milo; two sisters, Pat Cascaes and Peggy (Bud) Etzold; four stepsiblings and their spouses, Linda (Don) Staudinger, Kent (Mona) Dressler, Deb Dressler, Kelly (Kim) Dressler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Nick Dressler; great-grandson, Maximilian; and stepbrother, Russell Dressler.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Max's Mission c/o the Diocese of Bismarck; Assumption Abbey, Richardton; or the charity of the donor's choosing.

