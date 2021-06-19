Kevin Donnelly

Kevin passed away suddenly on June 14, 2021, at his home in Bismarck. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, June 21 at Church of St. Mary, 806 E Broadway, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck. A rosary/vigil service will begin at 6 p.m.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

He was born in Williston on Sept. 8, 1941, to Leo and Mary Rose (Tracey) Donnelly Kalloch. His father passed away when Kevin was only two years old. Lyman Kalloch took on the role of stepdad when Kevin was 11 years old. Kevin attended St. Joseph's School and Church in Williston. He was very active in school sports as well as altar boy duties. He helped his parents by working at the White House Hotel in town.

After graduating from Williston High School in 1960, he attended the University of North Dakota. Kevin completed a Bachelor of Arts degree in social work in 1964, then went on to complete a master's in social services administration at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kevin was deeply interested in helping others throughout his life. He was a clinical social worker and held several professional positions throughout his career. He spent most of his career working as a therapist, director and administrator at VA hospitals starting in 1981. Kevin dedicated his efforts to working with addiction and alcohol treatment programs, providing services across many states.

Kevin was admired and respected by his colleagues and the people he helped. He served on several local, regional and national boards related to social work. Kevin was a leader, intelligent, caring and passionate about helping others as well as the practice of social work.

He remained committed to continuing his assistance to his fellow man by ongoing involvement in social work and VA organizations until his death. Kevin also volunteered within his Bismarck community and Catholic parish as well as being an active member of his HOA board.

Kevin was a very kind and giving soul, always leading with a bright smile shining under his favorite floppy hat. He will be sorely missed and eternally treasured.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Leo Ignatius Kalloch; mother, Mary Rose (Tracey) Donnelly Kalloch and stepfather, Lyman Kalloch.

He is survived by his wife, Rayetta Donnelly; brothers, Philip Donnelly, Leo Kalloch and wife Barbara, also his nephew and nieces Ryan Donnelly, Jason Donnelly, Melissa Anderson, Michael Kalloch, Richard Kalloch and their families; as well as by Rayetta's children, Natalie, Theresa, Rebecca, Jerry, Sharon, Nicole, Sabrina, Jackie and Leonard plus their families.

In lieu of flowers please send a charitable donation to any of the following causes that were dear to Kevin: Veterans Services of your choice; Alzheimer's Association - 3145, 406 W Main St #105, Mandan, ND 58554; Heartview Foundation - 101 East Broadway Ave., Bismarck, ND 58501; Bismarck Parkinson Support Group - 4580 Coleman St, Bismarck, ND 58503.

