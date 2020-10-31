Kevin Kilen

Kevin Kilen, age 62, of New Salem, passed away in a farm accident on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020.

A private family service will be held at Lord of Life Lutheran Church, Bismarck, with Rev. Beth Walch and Rev. Janis Sloka officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the funeral at Mandan Union Cemetery. A livestream of the service will be available starting 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2 at https://www.lordoflifebismarck.org/.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at Buehler-Larson Funeral Home, Mandan. For those attending, we ask that you wear a mask.

Kevin was born Sept. 9, 1958 in Bismarck to Virgil and Lorraine (Huber) Kilen. He grew up on a farm northeast of New Salem where he continued his passion for agriculture. On Sept. 15, 1979 he married Judy Wagy. They raised five children, Amanda, Jeremy, Bridget, Cassie Jo, and Shawn.

Time spent with family and friends brought great joy to Kevin. He loved a day on the shore with a fishing line in hand and his family in tow. Kevin enjoyed a good hunting trip, whether he snatched the trophy or not. He saw many long days of hard work on the farm, inspiring those around him. It was that hard-working approach to life that meant you could count on him for anything. Kevin was a natural teacher who taught those around him the importance of responsibility and the ability to be resilient to any troubles that life dealt. His caring nature and sense of humor brought life to those around him. Kevin loved the farm, and even more, his grandchildren. The roar of his tractor coming to life put smiles on their faces as they got ready for a ride.

Kevin was preceded in death by his mother, Lorraine Kilen.

He is survived by his significant other, Lisa Boehm; his former wife, Judy Kilen; his five children, Amanda (Mark) Konkel, Jeremy (Cedar) Kilen, Bridget (Justin) Jacob, Cassie Jo (Adam) Braaten, and Shawn Kilen; six grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, Cordell, Emrie, Wyatt, and Renly; his father, Virgil Kilen; siblings, Karla Kilen (Eddy Barrigan), Karen (Fritz) Messer, Kandace (Daryl) Jirges, Kerry (Kris) Kilen, Keith Kilen, and Kristen (Joel) Shafer; and many nieces and nephews.