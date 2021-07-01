Kevin Thoele

Kevin Lee Thoele was born Jan. 25, 1961, to Verna (Wallert) and LeRoy Thoele, Arlington, Minnesota. He attended elementary and high school in Arlington, graduating in 1979. After graduation, Kevin attended Central Lakes Community College in Staples, Minnesota where he graduated as one of the top in his class, in the heavy-duty diesel equipment program. After graduation, he went to work at Christian Motors, Fertile, Minnesota before moving to Jamestown in 1988. He worked for Engdahl's Truck repair in Jamestown before fulfilling his dream of starting his own repair shop, Buffalo City Diesel in April 2003. After a devastating fire that destroyed the business a few years later, Kevin made the brave decision to embrace the adversity and build a new shop. In 2009 Buffalo City Diesel was named "Business of the Year" by the Jamestown/Stutsman County Development Corporation. Kevin had 12 valuable employees that worked side by side with him, helping make the business well respected in Jamestown and the surrounding areas.

Kevin and Kimberly Lee were married Aug. 15, 1992, in Jamestown. In 1994, they welcomed their first born, Kayla Marie to their family and in 1995, Brenna Lee. He loved being a dad and was a wonderful one, always being there if they were in need of anything.

Kevin was happiest with a wrench in his hand and a motor running in the background. We used to joke that the only sports Kevin liked were those with an engine!! Kevin was a longtime member of the James River Drag Racing Association and helped organize and run the annual drag races at the Jamestown airport. In 2013, Kevin became a master mason and joined the El Zagal Shrine as a Jamestown Clown. He absolutely loved being a part of El Zagal and its mission of supporting the Shriners hospitals and the children they serve. During his time as a Shriner, he served as president of the Jamestown Clowns and president of the James Valley Shrine Club. He enjoyed the brotherhood he shared with his fellow Shriners. Kevin was also a devoted member of the United Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon, a Sunday school teacher, and was currently serving as an Elder. He was also an active member of Elks #995 lodge.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Verna Thoele, a sister, Cheryl Thoele, brother, Bruce Thoele, and Uncle Norman and Aunt Delores (Wallert) Thoele.

He is survived by his wife of 28 years, Kim; daughters, Kayla, Mesa Ariz., and Brenna (Avery) Foerderer, Jamestown; sister, Patti (Scott) Thoele-Bates; Green Isle, Minn., sister- in- law, Janet Thoele; Arlington, Minn., Uncle Karl (Edith) Thoele; Henderson, Minn., Uncle Kenny (Sharon) Wallert; Inver Grove Heights, Minn., many cousins, nieces and nephews; and in-laws, Mark (Dixie) Lee, Jamestown, Rick (Lori) Lee, Bismarck, Rhonda (Mark) Schlenker and mother-in-law, Margie Lee Farley of Jamestown..

A prayer service will be held 7 p.m. Thursday at United Presbyterian Church, 302 2nd Avenue SE, Jamestown. A memorial service will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2 at the church.

Arrangements are in care of Eddy Funeral Home.