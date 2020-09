Kimberly Klipfel-Melillo

Kimberly Ann Klipfel-Melillo, 53, passed away on Aug. 8, 2020 in New Jersey. Due to COVID-19, a private family service was held Monday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck, with Msgr. Richter officiating.

Burial was held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

To view the full obituary and to share memories of Kim, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.