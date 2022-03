Kimberly Radig

Kimberly (Harter) Radig, Pharm.D., 48, Bismarck, passed away May 31, 2021 at Sanford Health, surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, June 4 at Parkway Funeral Service, 2330 Tyler Pkwy, Bismarck.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Parkway Funeral Service, Bismarck.

To view Kim's obituary, share memories and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.parkwayfuneral.com.