Kirby Dean Mohs

Kirby Dean Mohs, 54, passed away at Kootenai Hospital in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on March 17, 2022.

Kirby worked as a craftsman in the construction trade industry. He loved any outdoor activity with his friends. He especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, canoeing, turtling and camping.

Kirby is survived by two sisters, Lindy Orn (Brian), Vonnie Weisz (Collin); two stepbrothers, Brian Rothmann (Erlene), and Dan Rothmann. A grateful thank you to Kirby's friend and caregiver Renee Moon.

Kirby was preceded in death by father Kenneth Mohs, mother Marlyn Rothmann, stepfather Raymond Rothmann and stepbrother Brad Rothmann.

Services will be held at a later date.