Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Bismarck Tribune
The Bismarck Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Konnie Wightman
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
2302 East Divide Avenue
Bismarck, ND

Konnie Wightman

Konda "Konnie" Louise (Evenson) Klipfel-Wightman peacefully passed away at her home in Mandan on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021. Mass of Christian burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 6 at Church of St. Joseph, 108 3rd St NE, Mandan. A service livestream will be available on the church's YouTube channel.

Burial will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bismarck.

Konnie, the first born of Lyle and Alice Evenson, started out on April 9, 1946 in Dickinson. She grew up in Lidgerwood and Ellendale where she graduated from high school and college. She taught in Holdingford, Minnesota, and then moved to Bismarck to teach in the Bismarck Public School System where she soon became the library media director, a job she dearly loved.

She gave much of her skills and energy to her career and commitment to education, and she made an impact on education of many young people because of that dedication. However, her heart and soul were devoted to her husband of 33 years, Dixon, her children Kim, Colin and Toby, her stepdaughters, Mary and Susan, and her treasured granddaughters, Mara, Paityn, Saige, Macie and Ellie, and grandsons, Alex and Burke. Konnie believed she had won the lottery when it came to her grandchildren and she knows they will always be a part of her wherever she goes.

She had a special talent for making friends through the years. Once you were her friend, you were always her friend and she loved you. Her world was big, a lot of people fit into it and they all knew that they belonged there. She also had a passion for the hills and prairies of North Dakota (her own Mull of Kintyre.) It had a way of bringing out her gentle spirit and she was a dedicated ambassador for the state wherever she traveled. However, she and Dixon also dearly loved being with friends during the winter months of the past fifteen years in Sun City West, Arizona.

Though small in stature, Konnie was pretty relentless in her passion for life. Her first priority was family, with public education and library advocacy a close second, and was particularly proud of her work at Valley City State University where she taught and helped create the Master's program in library sciences. She was the patron saint of stray cats, convinced that they were somehow a higher form of the human species. She was also known to approach a good number of social and human rights issues with fire in the eye when she believed change was needed. People who knew her will long remember her determination and tenacity.

Konnie was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kimberly; and her son, Toby.

She will be deeply missed by her husband, Dixon Wightman; son, Colin (Michelle) Klipfel; stepdaughters, Susan Eichhorn and Mary Bradley; grandchildren Mara, Paityn, Saige, Macie, Ellie, Alex and Burke; sister, Mary (Ed) Tostenson; brothers, Tom (Merry), Jerry (Barb) and Robert (Denise) Evenson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins that she was close to. Every one of them is made more comfortable knowing that she has now moved back in with her beloved Kim and Toby.

To share memories of Konnie and to sign the online guestbook, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Mar. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Church of St. Joseph
108 3rd St NE, Mandan, ND
Funeral services provided by:
Eastgate Funeral & Cremation Service - Bismarck
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
13 Entries
I've thought of you so often this past year. You were a dear friend who was always there with a sympathetic ear or a great wise-crack, depending on what the occasion called for!
Beverly Jundt
February 24, 2022
It´s been a month since you passed honey. Miss u so very much! U were the love of my life. We will be together again someday. Keep smiling and laughing with Kim and Toby
Dixon
April 2, 2021
Father Waltz offered a beautiful funeral Mass for Konnie on Saturday. She was a beautiful woman. She is now seeing Jesus face to face.
Sandy DeForest
March 8, 2021
Scott,Suzanne,Bob,Monk,Georgia
March 8, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss, Dixon and family. Konnie was an amazing woman and educator and her passing at a relatively young age is very unfortunate. My condolences to your family.
Mary Haunson
March 5, 2021
Deposit Services Team
March 5, 2021
DeMay, Krieger, & Fanum Family
March 5, 2021
I am so sad to hear about Konnie. She was such a lovely person with a warm smile. You were blessed to have her for 33 years (and she was blessed to have you). I know you have many wonderful memories and those you will never lose. My prayers are with you and your family
Ann Lynch
March 4, 2021
When I started teaching at Simle in 1989, I had the good fortune of happening to eat my lunch in the library. Konnie saw me sitting at a table by myself, and it didn't take long for us to become close friends. I am forever grateful for her friendship; we shared so many laughs about the Farside, politics, and the antics of our other friends at Simle. Konnie had an infectious laugh, and she laughed so easily and readily. Even when we walked around Tom O'Leary in blizzards, we would be laughing, cracking each other up that we were the Donner Party. Man, I'm going to miss you. I just hope you know how much you helped me when I came to Simle and later when I had my own personal struggles. I just pray that I was as good a friend to you. Love you, Konnie. Rest easy.
Bev Jundt
March 4, 2021
Dixon and family, I am so sorry to hear about Konnie. She was a very special person. You're in my prayers.
Barb C Fix
March 4, 2021
Konnie was truly a gem of a person! She barely knew me but at the same time made me very comfortable to be her friend! My heart is heavy knowing the pain of her passing and the hurt that Dix and the rest of her family are experiencing! Konnie´s memories will live on in so many folks hearts! Peace be with you Dix as this is one of the most difficult situations you will ever face! Good Bless
Russ Werth
March 2, 2021
My heart goes out to the Evanson family, the ones I loved and knew back in the day. Memories of babysitting for Konnie when she was going to college in Ellendale!! She will be remembered as a gentle soul!!!
Janet Scherman Wagner
March 2, 2021
I will truly miss Konnie´s big smile and cool sense of humor with a bit of sarcasm! She is such a sweetheart and I hope you find some comfort knowing she left such a huge impression on my mom and family! God bless! Hugs!
Jessica Zander
March 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 13 of 13 results