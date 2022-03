Lanny Dean Vail, 84, passed away on March 18, 2022 in Bismarck, North Dakota. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 26th at the Bowman Assembly of God church. Pastor Nolan Sanders will officiate with burial to follow at the Bowman Cemetery. There will be a friends and family service on March 25th at 7:00 p.m. at the Bowman Assembly of God Church.

Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Services of Bowman