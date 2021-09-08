Menu
LaRae Carlson
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory
1708 8th Ave NE
Aberdeen, SD

LaRae Carlson

Bismarck -- Memorial service for LaRae Carlson, 90, of Bismarck and formerly of Aberdeen, South Dakota, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chapel, Aberdeen. Face coverings are required.

Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Aberdeen.

LaRae died Aug. 28, 2021.

Grateful for having shared LaRae's life are her sons, Dr. Craig (Terri) Carlson of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dr. Hugh (Colleen) Carlson of Bismarck; six grandchildren, David, Corey (Adrianne), RaeAnne, Chas, Erik (Ally) and Alanna and three great-grandchildren, Colin, Islay, and Claire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, husband, Hugo (5-21-2019), brother, LaRoi Robertson and two half brothers, Dru Olson and Bruce Olson.

The family prefers memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen or Bismarck (Burleigh County) Senior Center.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com


Published by The Bismarck Tribune on Sep. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chapel
Aberdeen, SD
We miss our sweet LaRae at bridge. We loved her. Praying God´s comfort for all of you.
Karen Bragg
September 8, 2021
