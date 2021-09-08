LaRae Carlson

Bismarck -- Memorial service for LaRae Carlson, 90, of Bismarck and formerly of Aberdeen, South Dakota, will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church Chapel, Aberdeen. Face coverings are required.

Burial will be in Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Aberdeen.

LaRae died Aug. 28, 2021.

Grateful for having shared LaRae's life are her sons, Dr. Craig (Terri) Carlson of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dr. Hugh (Colleen) Carlson of Bismarck; six grandchildren, David, Corey (Adrianne), RaeAnne, Chas, Erik (Ally) and Alanna and three great-grandchildren, Colin, Islay, and Claire.

She was preceded in death by her parents, stepfather, husband, Hugo (5-21-2019), brother, LaRoi Robertson and two half brothers, Dru Olson and Bruce Olson.

The family prefers memorials to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Aberdeen or Bismarck (Burleigh County) Senior Center.

Carlsen Funeral Home and Crematory of Aberdeen has been entrusted with arrangements. www.carlsenfh.com