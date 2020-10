Larry Bauer, 71, Bismarck, passed away on Oct. 2, 2020. A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7 at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St., Bismarck. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck.

Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

To share memories of Larry and to view the full obituary, go to www.eastgatefuneral.com.