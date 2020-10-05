Larry Bauer

Larry G. Bauer, 71, Bismarck, passed away with his family by his side on Oct. 2, 2020, at Sanford Health, Bismarck. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at First Lutheran Church, 800 N 7th St, Bismarck, with Rev. Allen Wagner presiding. A service livestream will be available on the church's website.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Bismarck. The family requests anyone attending the visitation and funeral to please wear a mask due to COVID-19.

Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery, Mandan.

Larry was born on Nov. 30, 1948 to Gottlieb and Elsie (Singer) Bauer in Bismarck. He was the fourth of five children. He graduated from Turtle Lake High School in 1968 and enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1969. He proudly served his country overseas as a Sergeant in Korea and Guam as a weapons mechanic and flyboy. On April 7, 1984, Larry met the love of his life, Shirley. The two of them were united in marriage on July 5, 1986.

Upon returning home from his service in the Air Force, Larry drove semitruck for 35 years. He loved being able to see the entire country from the cab of his truck, very often with Shirley by his side. The two enjoyed each other's company more than anything during their many travels.

He was a devoted father to his beloved son, Dustin, and stepchildren, Bob and Laura. His grandchildren were truly the apple of his eye, and he delighted in attending every school concert, dance competition, demolition derby, and marching band parade they participated in.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to deer hunt with his son Dustin every year. His deer sausage recipe could not be beat. He was a steadfast patriot, a talented mechanic, carpenter, handyman, and first and foremost, a kind, gentle, patient man. He set an amazing example for his sons and grandsons to live by.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; children, Dustin (Jessi) Bauer, Moffit, and Laura (Dennis) Seiler, Bismarck, Bob Moon (Mary Huber), Ossining, N.Y.; treasured grandchildren, Kelsie (Montana) Howes, Izzik Bauer, Haley (Tim) Gossen, Chloe Moon and Nick Moon; four great-grandchildren, Elin, Andan, Kai, and Sawyer; sister, Peggy (O'Neil) Kauk, Wilton; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Gottlieb and Elsie; parents-in-law, Tony and Rose Mosbrucker; brother, Verlyn Bauer; sisters, Arlene Mees and Jenny Woodworth; and his cherished grandson, Joey.

